Graco Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock price for Graco Inc. (GGG) currently stands at $76.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $69.97 after starting at $69.36. The stock’s lowest price was $68.78 before closing at $68.96.

Graco Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $73.10 on 04/27/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $56.48 on 06/16/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of GGG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Graco Inc.’s current trading price is 4.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.55%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $56.48 and $73.10. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Graco Inc. (GGG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.53B and boasts a workforce of 4000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Graco Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Graco Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.31, with a change in price of +6.97. Similarly, Graco Inc. recorded 861,600 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.99%.

Examining GGG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GGG stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

GGG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Graco Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.79%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.14% and 36.65%, respectively.

GGG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.66%. The price of GGG fallen by 8.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.41%.