Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -63.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.00 and $6.59. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.48 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.63 million observed over the last three months.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) currently has a stock price of $2.38. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.60 after opening at $2.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.36 before it closed at $2.52.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.59 on 05/23/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.00 on 03/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 514.53M and boasts a workforce of 14048 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.70, with a change in price of -0.91. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,536,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.66%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. over the last 50 days is at 29.73%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 7.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.36% and 34.88%, respectively.

GOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOL has leaped by 0.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.67%.