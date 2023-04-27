FLNC Stock: Exploring Fluence Energy Inc.’s Growth

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) currently has a stock price of $17.69. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $19.05 after opening at $18.99. The lowest recorded price for the day was $17.46 before it closed at $19.09.

Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $26.78 on 02/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.96 on 05/12/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of FLNC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fluence Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -33.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 256.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.96 and $26.78. The Utilities sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.15B and boasts a workforce of 967 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fluence Energy Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Fluence Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.44, with a change in price of +0.51. Similarly, Fluence Energy Inc. recorded 1,244,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.97%.

FLNC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLNC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FLNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fluence Energy Inc. over the last 50 days is at 32.86%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.50% and 62.45%, respectively.

FLNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FLNC has fallen by 10.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.34%.