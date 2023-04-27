Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -33.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $67.01 and $149.91. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.82 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.19 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $99.52. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $100.64 after opening at $99.35. The stock touched a low of $97.35 before closing at $97.77.

Etsy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $149.91 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $67.01 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.21B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 121.12, with a change in price of -39.79. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 2,975,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.55%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Etsy Inc. over the last 50 days is at 4.91%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.64% and 9.39%, respectively.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.61%. The price of ETSY leaped by -5.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.66%.