DHI’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 49.04%. The price of DHI fallen by 11.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.13%.

The stock price for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) currently stands at $106.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $107.80 after starting at $107.20. The stock’s lowest price was $105.60 before closing at $108.21.

D.R. Horton Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $110.37 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $59.25 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of DHI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. D.R. Horton Inc.’s current trading price is -3.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$59.25 and $110.37. The D.R. Horton Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.44 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.22 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.77B and boasts a workforce of 13237 employees.

D.R. Horton Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating D.R. Horton Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.73, with a change in price of +20.07. Similarly, D.R. Horton Inc. recorded 3,010,930 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.34%.

DHI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHI stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

DHI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, D.R. Horton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.83%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.83% and 83.11%, respectively.