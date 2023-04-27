DELL’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Dell Technologies Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $41.67. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $42.19 after opening at $41.75. It dipped to a low of $41.465 before ultimately closing at $41.71.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $52.60 on 05/27/22, and the lowest price during that time was $32.90, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -20.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $32.90 and $52.60. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.49 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.33B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dell Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.77, with a change in price of -3.12. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 3,738,485 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.97%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dell Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 58.93%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.60% and 60.82%, respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 3.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DELL has fallen by 9.69%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.93%.