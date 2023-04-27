CTI BioPharma Corp. Inc. (CTIC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.76%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CTIC has fallen by 9.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.52%.

The stock of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is currently priced at $4.94. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.0693 after opening at $5.01. The day’s lowest price was $4.74 before the stock closed at $5.02.

The market performance of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.80 on 08/05/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.32 on 05/11/22.

52-week price history of CTIC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s current trading price is -36.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.80%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.32 and $7.80. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 3.26 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.08 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 618.04M and boasts a workforce of 128 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.19, with a change in price of -1.08. Similarly, CTI BioPharma Corp. recorded 2,935,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.94%.

CTIC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.18%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 73.79% and 80.95% respectively.