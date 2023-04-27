Company’s Banking Shares: Up -45.47% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

The current stock price for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $64.44. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $67.165 after opening at $66.27. It dipped to a low of $64.09 before ultimately closing at $68.79.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $118.17 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value being $39.06 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of SMG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current trading price is -45.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $39.06 and $118.17. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.56B and boasts a workforce of 2430 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.46, with a change in price of +8.51. Similarly, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company recorded 782,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.22%.

SMG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMG stands at 57.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 53.61.

SMG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company over the last 50 days is at 1.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.35% and 35.92%, respectively.

SMG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 32.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SMG has leaped by -5.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.49%.