CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CBRE Group Inc.’s current trading price is -15.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $66.31 and $89.58. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.7 million over the last 3 months.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) stock is currently valued at $75.43. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $71.02 after opening at $70.35. The stock briefly dropped to $69.46 before ultimately closing at $69.94.

In terms of market performance, CBRE Group Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $89.58 on 02/14/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $66.31 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.85B and boasts a workforce of 115000 employees.

CBRE Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating CBRE Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.85, with a change in price of -4.62. Similarly, CBRE Group Inc. recorded 1,573,210 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBRE stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

CBRE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CBRE Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 36.69%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 57.66% and 54.70% respectively.

CBRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.82%. The price of CBRE increased 10.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.41%.