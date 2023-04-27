Carnival Corporation & plc Inc. (CUK) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.66%. The price of CUK decreased -4.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.54%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) stock is currently valued at $7.93. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.15 after opening at $8.12. The stock briefly dropped to $7.83 before ultimately closing at $7.90.

Carnival Corporation & plc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.63 on 04/29/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.43 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of CUK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -52.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.43 and $16.63. The Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.82 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.88B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.88, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 1,877,242 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.68%.

CUK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUK stands at 4.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.52.

CUK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.60%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.83% and 15.25%, respectively.