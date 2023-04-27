Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -93.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.15 and $2.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.16 million over the last three months.

At present, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has a stock price of $0.19. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.2099 after an opening price of $0.2085. The day’s lowest price was $0.16, and it closed at $0.21.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.77 on 08/01/22 and the lowest value was $0.15 on 04/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.01M and boasts a workforce of 34 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6981, with a change in price of -0.7200. Similarly, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,102,976 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.12%.

ARDS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.02%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.11% and 28.34%, respectively.

ARDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -83.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARDS has leaped by -51.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.85%.