Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -1.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $41.05 and $73.19. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.8 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.2 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is $72.33. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $73.18 after opening at $72.08. The stock touched a low of $72.0068 before closing at $72.29.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $73.19 on 04/27/23, and the lowest price during that time was $41.05, recorded on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.12B and boasts a workforce of 5800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Arch Capital Group Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.73, with a change in price of +12.71. Similarly, Arch Capital Group Ltd. recorded 2,001,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.27%.

How ACGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACGL stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

ACGL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arch Capital Group Ltd. over the past 50 days is 87.81%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.72% and 88.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ACGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 46.95%. The price of ACGL fallen by 8.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.19%.