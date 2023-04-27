APP Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for AppLovin Corporation (APP) is $15.94. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $16.37 after an opening price of $15.76. The stock briefly fell to $15.61 before ending the session at $15.44.

In terms of market performance, AppLovin Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $44.76 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.14 on 12/28/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of APP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. AppLovin Corporation’s current trading price is -64.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.14 to $44.76. In the Technology sector, the AppLovin Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.04 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.02B and boasts a workforce of 1675 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for AppLovin Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating AppLovin Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.11, with a change in price of +1.53. Similarly, AppLovin Corporation recorded 3,119,075 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.62%.

Examining APP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APP stands at 1.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

APP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AppLovin Corporation over the last 50 days is 78.85%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 59.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.82% and 66.16%, respectively.

APP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 51.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.79%. The price of APP fallen by 12.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.95%.