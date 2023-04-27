American International Group Inc.: -21.68% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for American International Group Inc. (AIG) currently stands at $50.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $51.62 after starting at $51.05. The stock’s lowest price was $50.44 before closing at $50.95.

American International Group Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $64.88 on 01/09/23 and the lowest value was $45.66 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of AIG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. American International Group Inc.’s current trading price is -21.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $45.66 and $64.88. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.85B and boasts a workforce of 26200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.11, with a change in price of -12.30. Similarly, American International Group Inc. recorded 5,058,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.49%.

Examining AIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIG stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

AIG Stock Stochastic Average

American International Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.58%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.39% and 71.50%, respectively.

AIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -19.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.51%. The price of AIG fallen by 7.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.44%.