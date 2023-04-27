Align Technology Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 283.84: Will the Stock Break Through?

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) currently has a stock price of $313.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $355.21 after opening at $351.83. The lowest recorded price for the day was $348.12 before it closed at $354.55.

The market performance of Align Technology Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $378.98 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $172.05, recorded on 11/03/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of ALGN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Align Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -17.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $172.05 and $378.98. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.00B and boasts a workforce of 23165 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 283.84, with a change in price of +112.93. Similarly, Align Technology Inc. recorded 980,943 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.97%.

ALGN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALGN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALGN Stock Stochastic Average

Align Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 26.42%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.71% and 79.60%, respectively.

ALGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 48.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALGN has fallen by 2.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.99%.