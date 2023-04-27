A Deep Dive into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stock Performance

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is currently priced at $14.07. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.275 after opening at $14.10. The day’s lowest price was $14.03 before the stock closed at $14.19.

In terms of market performance, MGIC Investment Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.76 on 08/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $11.38 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of MTG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current trading price is -10.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.69%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $11.38 and $15.76. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.56 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.10B and boasts a workforce of 683 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.44, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, MGIC Investment Corporation recorded 2,979,308 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.48%.

Examining MTG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTG stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

MTG Stock Stochastic Average

MGIC Investment Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.07%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.72% and 92.44%, respectively.

MTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTG has fallen by 9.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.75%.