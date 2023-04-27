A Closer Look at Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is $8.71. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.70 after an opening price of $8.68. The stock briefly fell to $8.51 before ending the session at $8.53.

Rocket Companies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.38 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $5.97 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of RKT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Rocket Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -23.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.87%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $5.97 and $11.38. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.95 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.89B and boasts a workforce of 18500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Rocket Companies Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Rocket Companies Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.55, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, Rocket Companies Inc. recorded 2,848,804 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.30%.

Examining RKT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RKT stands at 17.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.02.

RKT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Rocket Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.82%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.67% and 11.62%, respectively.

RKT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 24.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 27.50%. The price of RKT fallen by 0.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.60%.