ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current trading price is -6.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.06 and $29.45. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 3.57 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.73 million over the last three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has a current stock price of $27.46. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $28.30 after opening at $28.24. The stock’s low for the day was $27.25, and it eventually closed at $27.94.

In terms of market performance, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.45 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value was $16.06 on 10/31/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.36B and boasts a workforce of 24888 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.24, with a change in price of +3.41. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. recorded 2,631,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.18%.

How ZTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 66.67%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 9.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.30% and 35.47%, respectively.

ZTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 3.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.75%. The price of ZTO leaped by -2.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.45%.