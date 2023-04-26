Viking Therapeutics Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -9.78% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is $19.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $22.04 after opening at $21.86. The stock touched a low of $19.811 before closing at $21.33.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $22.03 on 04/25/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.02 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of VKTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -9.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 884.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.02 and $22.03. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 130.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.88B and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.66, with a change in price of +15.94. Similarly, Viking Therapeutics Inc. recorded 4,687,260 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +404.57%.

VKTX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VKTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VKTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Viking Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 83.83%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.41% and 92.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VKTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 111.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 384.88%. The price of VKTX fallen by 124.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.45%.