Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vaxart Inc.’s current trading price is -84.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.56 and $4.61 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the last three months.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) stock is currently valued at $0.73. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.7499 after opening at $0.7232. The stock briefly dropped to $0.72 before ultimately closing at $0.72.

Vaxart Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.61 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.56 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.66M and boasts a workforce of 164 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9132, with a change in price of -0.4970. Similarly, Vaxart Inc. recorded 2,214,336 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VXRT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VXRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vaxart Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 36.81%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.98% and 54.88%, respectively.

VXRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -56.11%. The price of VXRT decreased -3.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.99%.