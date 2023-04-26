The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. The Trade Desk Inc.’s current trading price is -22.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.23%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $39.00 and $76.75. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 3.19 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.28 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is $59.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $61.99 after opening at $61.27. The stock touched a low of $59.36 before closing at $61.46.

The market performance of The Trade Desk Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $76.75 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $39.00, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.99B and boasts a workforce of 2770 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating The Trade Desk Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.26, with a change in price of +10.68. Similarly, The Trade Desk Inc. recorded 4,137,500 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.93%.

How TTD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TTD Stock Stochastic Average

The Trade Desk Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.61%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.68% and 72.13%, respectively.

TTD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 32.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.29%. The price of TTD leaped by -1.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.43%.