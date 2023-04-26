The Significance of Moving Averages in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Inc. (SPR) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPR has fallen by 0.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.06%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) currently has a stock price of $30.89. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $30.45 after opening at $30.20. The lowest recorded price for the day was $29.45 before it closed at $29.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $44.31 on 04/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $21.14 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of SPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -30.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.12%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $21.14 and $44.31. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.41 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.16B and boasts a workforce of 18235 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.20, with a change in price of +4.07. Similarly, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. recorded 2,262,174 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.53%.

SPR Stock Stochastic Average

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 26.32%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.97% and 34.02%, respectively.