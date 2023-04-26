The BBVA Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Fluctuating Performance

The current stock price for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is $7.17. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.305 after opening at $7.30. It dipped to a low of $7.125 before ultimately closing at $7.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.93 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value being $3.93 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of BBVA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current trading price is -9.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.93 and $7.93. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.69 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.72B and boasts a workforce of 115675 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.85, with a change in price of +1.38. Similarly, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. recorded 1,636,557 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.83%.

BBVA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBVA stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.28.

BBVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. over the last 50 days is at 55.03%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 50.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.02% and 84.23%, respectively.

BBVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 19.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBVA has fallen by 7.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.89%.