TDOC’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 12.05% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.28%. The price of TDOC fallen by 5.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.07%.

The stock price for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) currently stands at $26.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $28.29 after starting at $27.94. The stock’s lowest price was $26.45 before closing at $28.17.

Teladoc Health Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $60.88 on 04/26/22 and the lowest value was $21.60 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TDOC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current trading price is -56.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.69%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $21.60 and $60.88. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 4.62 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.01 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.29B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Teladoc Health Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.61, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc. recorded 4,217,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.32%.

TDOC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Teladoc Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 41.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 45.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.77% and 69.10%, respectively.