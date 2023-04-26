T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. T-Mobile US Inc.’s current trading price is -4.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $120.90 and $154.38. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.37 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 5.14 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $148.00. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $149.18 after opening at $146.27. The stock touched a low of $146.195 before closing at $145.86.

The stock market performance of T-Mobile US Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $154.38 on 11/02/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $120.90, recorded on 05/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 180.12B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc.

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating T-Mobile US Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 145.19, with a change in price of -0.62. Similarly, T-Mobile US Inc. recorded 5,238,985 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.42%.

How TMUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMUS stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

TMUS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. over the last 50 days is at 71.09%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 59.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.50% and 50.10%, respectively.

TMUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.46%. The price of TMUS fallen by 3.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.54%.