Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sweetgreen Inc.’s current trading price is -73.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.10 and $28.68. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.82 million observed over the last three months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has a current stock price of $7.64. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.72 after opening at $7.45. The stock’s low for the day was $7.425, and it eventually closed at $7.49.

The stock market performance of Sweetgreen Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $28.68 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.10, recorded on 03/28/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 855.68M and boasts a workforce of 5952 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.00, with a change in price of -5.95. Similarly, Sweetgreen Inc. recorded 1,789,607 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.78%.

How SG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sweetgreen Inc. over the past 50 days is 37.11%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 64.81% and 62.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -10.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -56.93%. The price of SG fallen by 17.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.80%.