SSD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.41: What It Means for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Future

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) stock is currently valued at $123.58. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $128.045 after opening at $119.60. The stock briefly dropped to $119.415 before ultimately closing at $112.98.

The market performance of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $117.07 on 04/25/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $75.25 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SSD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s current trading price is 5.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.23%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $75.25 and $117.07. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.36B and boasts a workforce of 5158 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.89, with a change in price of +32.05. Similarly, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. recorded 172,740 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.02%.

Examining SSD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SSD stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

SSD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.59%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.77% and 80.69%, respectively.

SSD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 39.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 58.13%. The price of SSD increased 18.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.55%.