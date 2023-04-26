Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s Shares Reel: 5.82% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 4.25B Market Cap

Sprott Physical Silver Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.98 on 04/14/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.16 on 09/01/22.

52-week price history of PSLV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -4.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.16 and $8.98. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.93 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.25B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.92, with a change in price of +1.33. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 4,065,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.42%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.81%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.48% and 66.02%, respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PSLV has fallen by 7.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.58%.