Rubicon Technologies Inc. Inc. (RBT) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -74.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -76.56%. The price of RBT decreased -38.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.41%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) stock is currently valued at $0.45. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.49 after opening at $0.49. The stock briefly dropped to $0.4206 before ultimately closing at $0.49.

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.50 on 07/29/22 and a low of $0.44 for the same time frame on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of RBT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -95.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.27%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.44 and $10.50. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.85M and boasts a workforce of 434 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3231, with a change in price of -1.7400. Similarly, Rubicon Technologies Inc. recorded 236,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.45%.

RBT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rubicon Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.80%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.10% and 17.20%, respectively.