Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current trading price is -25.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.16%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $31.09 and $82.15. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.5 million over the last three months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) currently has a stock price of $60.99. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $62.00 after opening at $61.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $60.25 before it closed at $60.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $82.15 on 04/29/22, and the lowest price during that time was $31.09, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.25B and boasts a workforce of 102500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.88, with a change in price of +0.77. Similarly, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. recorded 3,554,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.28%.

How RCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCL stands at 8.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.43.

RCL Stock Stochastic Average

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 7.10%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.53% and 32.97%, respectively.

RCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.63%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RCL has fallen by 0.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.41%.