POL’s Market Whiplash: -23.56% YTD Decline, -11.63% Plunge in 30 Days

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.24%. The price of POL leaped by -11.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.34%.

Currently, the stock price of Polished.com Inc. (POL) is $0.44. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.50 after opening at $0.48. The stock touched a low of $0.42 before closing at $0.49.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Polished.com Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.83 on 05/17/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.41, recorded on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of POL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Polished.com Inc.’s current trading price is -75.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.41 and $1.83. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.47M and boasts a workforce of 482 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6149, with a change in price of -0.2502. Similarly, Polished.com Inc. recorded 682,666 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.17%.

POL Stock Stochastic Average

Polished.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.68%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.40% and 39.91%, respectively.