Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Inc. (PSNY) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -32.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.63%. The price of PSNY increased 9.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.47%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) stock is currently valued at $3.56. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.56 after opening at $3.55. The stock briefly dropped to $3.4401 before ultimately closing at $3.50.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.36 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.14 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PSNY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s current trading price is -73.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.14 and $13.36. The Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.25 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.18B and boasts a workforce of 2377 employees.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.91, with a change in price of -3.90. Similarly, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC recorded 2,680,470 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.49%.

PSNY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 15.25%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.94% and 45.17%, respectively.