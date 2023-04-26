Philip Morris International Inc.: Analyzing PM Stock Trends

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is currently priced at $98.69. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $99.4498 after opening at $98.34. The day’s lowest price was $98.00 before the stock closed at $98.35.

In terms of market performance, Philip Morris International Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $109.81 on 05/25/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $82.85 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of PM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -10.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.12%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $82.85 and $109.81. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 151.52B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.99, with a change in price of +0.90. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,894,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.92%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Philip Morris International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 62.80%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.43% and 66.73%, respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PM has fallen by 8.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.61%.