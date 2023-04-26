Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current trading price is -45.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.37 and $26.13 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.15 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.95 million over the last three months.

At present, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has a stock price of $14.17. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.085 after an opening price of $13.96. The day’s lowest price was $13.68, and it closed at $13.93.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $26.13 on 04/28/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $12.37 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.74B and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.54, with a change in price of -2.65. Similarly, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust recorded 2,598,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEB stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

PEB Stock Stochastic Average

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.95%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.20% and 61.95%, respectively.

PEB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PEB has fallen by 8.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.41%.