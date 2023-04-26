Olo Inc. (OLO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Olo Inc.’s current trading price is -50.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.74 and $14.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.88 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Olo Inc. (OLO) has a stock price of $6.90. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.45 after an opening price of $7.40. The day’s lowest price was $6.89, and it closed at $7.54.

In terms of market performance, Olo Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.08 on 08/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.74 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Olo Inc. (OLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.06B and boasts a workforce of 712 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.51, with a change in price of unch. Similarly, Olo Inc. recorded 984,176 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of unch.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Olo Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.45%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.87% and 19.14%, respectively.

OLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OLO has leaped by -7.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.59%.