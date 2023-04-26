MTCH’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -20.05% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -20.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.86%. The price of MTCH leaped by -17.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.79%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has a current stock price of $33.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $34.60 after opening at $34.42. The stock’s low for the day was $33.14, and it eventually closed at $34.48.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market performance of Match Group Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $87.46 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $34.17, recorded on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of MTCH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Match Group Inc.’s current trading price is -62.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $34.17 and $87.46. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.07 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.19B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Match Group Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Match Group Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.23, with a change in price of -13.71. Similarly, Match Group Inc. recorded 4,344,379 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.24%.

MTCH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Match Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.23%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.39% and 5.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.