MSCI’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing MSCI Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is $471.15. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $539.03 after opening at $535.79. It dipped to a low of $471.0001 before ultimately closing at $544.61.

The market performance of MSCI Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $572.50 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $376.41, recorded on 05/09/22.

52-week price history of MSCI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MSCI Inc.’s current trading price is -17.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $376.41 and $572.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.86B and boasts a workforce of 4759 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For MSCI Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating MSCI Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 520.56, with a change in price of -15.17. Similarly, MSCI Inc. recorded 439,531 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.12%.

MSCI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MSCI Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 0.15%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.35% and 57.36%, respectively.

MSCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MSCI has leaped by -13.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.46%.