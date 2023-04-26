Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kronos Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -76.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.20 and $5.74. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.3 million observed over the last three months.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has a current stock price of $1.33. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.35 after opening at $1.30. The stock’s low for the day was $1.24, and it eventually closed at $1.30.

Kronos Bio Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.74 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.20 on 04/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.24M and boasts a workforce of 97 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7726, with a change in price of -0.4200. Similarly, Kronos Bio Inc. recorded 316,482 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.00%.

How KRON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KRON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KRON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kronos Bio Inc. over the past 50 days is 13.83%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 26.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.67% and 21.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KRON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -17.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -53.00%. The price of KRON leaped by -1.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.14%.