Kimco Realty Corporation Inc. (KIM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KIM has fallen by 4.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.26%.

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is currently priced at $18.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $18.925 after opening at $18.69. The day’s lowest price was $18.61 before the stock closed at $18.82.

The market performance of Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.42 on 04/28/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $17.34 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of KIM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current trading price is -28.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.77%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $17.34 and $26.42. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 4.97 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.61 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.60B and boasts a workforce of 639 employees.

Kimco Realty Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Kimco Realty Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.57, with a change in price of -3.86. Similarly, Kimco Realty Corporation recorded 4,483,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.99%.

KIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KIM stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

KIM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kimco Realty Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 33.22%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.04% and 61.16% respectively.