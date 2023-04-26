Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current trading price is -98.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.52 and $37.68. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.09 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.76 million observed over the last three months.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) currently has a stock price of $0.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.555 after opening at $0.555. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.4601 before it closed at $0.56.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $37.68 on 04/28/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.52 on 04/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.78M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.0063, with a change in price of -9.1155. Similarly, Jaguar Health Inc. recorded 1,181,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.03%.

JAGX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.47%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.02%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.78% and 7.27%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

JAGX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -92.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -95.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JAGX has leaped by -57.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.67%.