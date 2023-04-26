IronNet Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is currently priced at $0.27. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.30 after opening at $0.25. The day’s lowest price was $0.25 before the stock closed at $0.25.

IronNet Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.38 on 06/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.19 on 12/21/22.

52-week price history of IRNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. IronNet Inc.’s current trading price is -91.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.19 to $3.38. In the Technology sector, the IronNet Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.51M and boasts a workforce of 316 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3545, with a change in price of -0.1717. Similarly, IronNet Inc. recorded 1,668,857 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.48%.

IRNT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, IronNet Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.17%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.67% and 8.50% respectively.

IRNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 19.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IRNT has leaped by -13.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.66%.