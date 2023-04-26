Haleon plc Inc. (HLN) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.81%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 44.74%. The price of HLN fallen by 8.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.46%.

The stock price for Haleon plc (HLN) currently stands at $8.94. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.86 after starting at $8.84. The stock’s lowest price was $8.74 before closing at $8.77.

52-week price history of HLN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Haleon plc’s current trading price is -1.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.59 and $9.05. The Haleon plc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.87 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Haleon plc (HLN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.84B and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

Haleon plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Haleon plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.05, with a change in price of +2.02. Similarly, Haleon plc recorded 5,749,899 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.34%.

HLN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLN stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

HLN Stock Stochastic Average

Haleon plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.12%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.73% and 85.85%, respectively.