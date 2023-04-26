FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s current trading price is -37.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.22 and $4.25 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.59 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is $2.66. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.91 after an opening price of $2.89. The stock briefly fell to $2.64 before ending the session at $2.92.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 264.48M and boasts a workforce of 690 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.03, with a change in price of -0.18. Similarly, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. recorded 618,377 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.23.

FIP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.18%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.67%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.97% and 48.17%, respectively.

FIP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -9.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.92%. The price of FIP fallen by 4.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -15.29%.