Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Shares Reel: -9.78% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 1.08B Market Cap

The stock price for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) currently stands at $3.73. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.72 after starting at $3.67. The stock’s lowest price was $3.6125 before closing at $3.72.

The market performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.20 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.05 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of FSM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -11.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.20%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.05 and $4.20. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.67, with a change in price of +0.02. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 4,139,034 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.48%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.91%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.60% and 34.59%, respectively.

FSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 33.87%. The price of FSM fallen by 4.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.71%.