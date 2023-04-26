Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Edgio Inc.’s current trading price is -87.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.57 and $4.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.5 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.87 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has a stock price of $0.62. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.63 after an opening price of $0.5969. The day’s lowest price was $0.5602, and it closed at $0.59.

Edgio Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.95 on 04/26/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.57 on 04/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 140.18M and boasts a workforce of 1256 employees.

Edgio Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Edgio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1476, with a change in price of -0.8200. Similarly, Edgio Inc. recorded 958,162 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EGIO stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

EGIO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Edgio Inc. over the last 50 days is 6.10%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 22.24%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.84% and 6.20%, respectively.

EGIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -45.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -78.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EGIO has leaped by -14.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.46%.