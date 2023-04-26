Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Inc. (DB) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.25%. The price of DB fallen by 9.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.69%.

Currently, the stock price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is $10.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.64 after opening at $10.63. The stock touched a low of $10.265 before closing at $10.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $13.57 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $7.24 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of DB Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current trading price is -24.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.89%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.24 and $13.57. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.05 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.98 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.93B and boasts a workforce of 84930 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.50, with a change in price of -0.30. Similarly, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft recorded 4,572,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.84%.

DB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DB stands at 2.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.65.

DB Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft over the last 50 days is presently at 36.95%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.56% and 87.60%, respectively.