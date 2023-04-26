Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Constellium SE’s current trading price is -18.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.88%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.82 and $17.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.02 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Constellium SE (CSTM) currently stands at $14.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.92 after starting at $13.78. The stock’s lowest price was $13.59 before closing at $13.60.

The market performance of Constellium SE’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.57 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.82 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.97B and boasts a workforce of 12500 employees.

Constellium SE: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Constellium SE as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.94, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, Constellium SE recorded 961,060 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSTM stands at 2.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.61.

CSTM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Constellium SE’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 25.37%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.36% and 21.37% respectively.

CSTM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.24%. The price of CSTM leaped by -0.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.95%.