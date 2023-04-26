Charting the Course: Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s LOW Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is $202.98. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $211.24 after opening at $210.99. The stock touched a low of $205.78 before closing at $205.88.

The stock market performance of Lowe’s Companies Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $223.31 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $170.12, recorded on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of LOW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -9.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $170.12 and $223.31. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.02 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.03B and boasts a workforce of 182000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Lowe’s Companies Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Lowe’s Companies Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 203.71, with a change in price of -9.88. Similarly, Lowe’s Companies Inc. recorded 2,995,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.65%.

LOW Stock Stochastic Average

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 53.20%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.73% and 84.20%, respectively.

LOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.19%. The price of LOW fallen by 6.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.80%.