Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Catalent Inc.’s current trading price is -63.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $40.69 and $115.33. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.7 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.92 million observed over the last three months.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) current stock price is $42.36. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $45.40 after opening at $44.63. The stock’s lowest point was $42.23 before it closed at $44.94.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Catalent Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $115.33 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during that time was $40.69, recorded on 11/22/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.52B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Catalent Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Catalent Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.10, with a change in price of -4.82. Similarly, Catalent Inc. recorded 2,894,630 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.22%.

How CTLT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTLT stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

CTLT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Catalent Inc. over the last 50 days is at 3.11%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.15% and 11.02%, respectively.

CTLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -37.37%. The price of CTLT decreased -34.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.67%.