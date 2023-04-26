Can Vistra Corp. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Vistra Corp. (VST) has a current stock price of $23.35. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $23.715 after opening at $23.60. The stock’s low for the day was $23.245, and it eventually closed at $23.65.

Vistra Corp.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $27.39 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value being $20.76 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of VST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vistra Corp.’s current trading price is -14.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $20.76 and $27.39. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vistra Corp. (VST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.90B and boasts a workforce of 4910 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vistra Corp.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Vistra Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.49, with a change in price of -0.88. Similarly, Vistra Corp. recorded 3,668,036 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.63%.

VST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VST stands at 4.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.19.

VST Stock Stochastic Average

Vistra Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 35.52%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.78% and 32.43%, respectively.

VST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 0.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.36%. The price of VST leaped by -0.30% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.95%.